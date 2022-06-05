How to watch: Michigan baseball in the NCAA Regional Final

Michigan baseball's improbable run continued on Saturday night when the Wolverines beat regional host No. 12 Louisville, 7-3, at Jim Patterson Stadium.

U-M's high-power offense scored eight and seven runs in two regional games, while its previously struggling pitching room is experiencing the best stretch of success this season. Dating back to the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan, who allowed more than seven runs per nine innings at one point, is averaging just over four runs a game.

The offense is scoring nine runs a game in that same stretch, giving the team a five-run average differential.

After beating Louisville on Saturday and Oregon on Friday, the Wolverines will get a second date with one of the two schools in the regional final at 4 p.m.

The Cardinals and Ducks play at noon ET on the ACC Network in an elimination game to decide who will play Michigan in the second leg.

Here's how to watch Michigan in the regional final:

Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Time: 4 p.m.

Channel: ESPN+