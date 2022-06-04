 NCAA Tournament: How to watch Michigan Wolverines baseball vs. Louisville Cardinals baseball
How to watch: Michigan baseball vs. Louisville in NCAA Tournament

Michigan's hot streak has continued into the NCAA Tournament as the Wolverines were victorious over Oregon on Friday night 8-6. The victory sets up a contest with the host of the regional tournament, Louisville. A victory and the Wolverines head to a three-game regional final. A loss would mean the Wolverines will head to the losers bracket to face either Oregon or Southeast Missouri State. This portion of the tournament is a double-elimination setting.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

Below is how to watch the Wolverines take on the Cardinals:

Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Time: 4 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2

