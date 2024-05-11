Michigan Men's Lacrosse is coming off a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament win, and they are set to face Denver in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines will play at Denver, with the game starting at 5pm EST. The game can be viewed on ESPNU or the ESPN+ platform.

Denver is the 5th seed and earned a home game for the tournament. Michigan earned an automatic bid to the tournament by winning the Big Ten Tournament.

This is Denver's first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2021. Michigan defeated Cornell in the first round of last season's tournament before losing to 1 seed Duke in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Michigan vs Denver will face the winner of 4 seed Syracuse and Townson in the quarterfinals.