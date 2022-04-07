 How to watch, stream, listen: Michigan hockey vs. Denver in Frozen Four
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-07 10:43:46 -0500') }} other sports Edit

How to watch: Michigan vs. Denver in Frozen Four

Josh Henschke • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan hockey is a win away from competing in the national championship and will be doing so by facing an opponent it hasn't seen in quite some time.

Top-seeded U-M is set to face off against fellow No. 1 seed Denver on Thursday night in the Frozen Four at TD Garden at Boston. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The Wolverines have utilized a heavy offensive scoring attack en route to the Frozen Four, defeating American International College 5-3 and a 7-4 victory over Quinnipiac. Denver, on the other hand, has had to rally in both victories in the tournament against UMass-Lowell and Minnesota-Duluth.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines' Frozen Four matchup.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Time: 5 p.m.

Channel: ESPN 2 | Link to stream

Listen: 1270 AM

Additional information

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}