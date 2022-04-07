How to watch: Michigan vs. Denver in Frozen Four

Michigan hockey is a win away from competing in the national championship and will be doing so by facing an opponent it hasn't seen in quite some time.

Top-seeded U-M is set to face off against fellow No. 1 seed Denver on Thursday night in the Frozen Four at TD Garden at Boston. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The Wolverines have utilized a heavy offensive scoring attack en route to the Frozen Four, defeating American International College 5-3 and a 7-4 victory over Quinnipiac. Denver, on the other hand, has had to rally in both victories in the tournament against UMass-Lowell and Minnesota-Duluth.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines' Frozen Four matchup.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Time: 5 p.m.

Channel: ESPN 2 | Link to stream

Listen: 1270 AM