How to watch: Michigan vs. Notre Dame hockey
The stage is set for the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament with No. 4 ranked Michigan is set to enter territory it has rarely faced this season: an opponent it has struggled against.
The Wolverines are set to face Notre Dame on Saturday with a chance to advance to the Big Ten Championship and will do so in the friendly confines of Yost Arena. The Wolverines have yet to defeat the Fighting Irish this season, the only conference opponent it has failed to defeat this season.
Below is how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.
How to watch
When and where: Saturday, March 12, Yost Arena
Time: 6:30
Watch: Big Ten Network
Stream: Click here
Listen: Click here
Live stats: Click here
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!