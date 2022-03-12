How to watch: Michigan vs. Notre Dame hockey

The stage is set for the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament with No. 4 ranked Michigan is set to enter territory it has rarely faced this season: an opponent it has struggled against.

The Wolverines are set to face Notre Dame on Saturday with a chance to advance to the Big Ten Championship and will do so in the friendly confines of Yost Arena. The Wolverines have yet to defeat the Fighting Irish this season, the only conference opponent it has failed to defeat this season.

Below is how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.