How to watch: Michigan vs. Oregon in NCAA Tournament
After winning the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, Michigan kept its season alive and is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time under head coach Erik Bakich.
The Wolverines (32-26 overall, 12-12 Big Ten) will take on the Oregon Ducks (35-23 overall, 18-12 PAC-12) in the night game of the Louisville Region on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. If the Wolverines win, they will take on the winner of Louisville and Southeast Missouri State.
Below is how to watch the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament matchup with the Ducks.
Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky
Time: 7 p.m.
Channel: ESPNU and ESPN+
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram