How to watch: Michigan vs. Oregon in NCAA Tournament

After winning the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, Michigan kept its season alive and is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time under head coach Erik Bakich.

The Wolverines (32-26 overall, 12-12 Big Ten) will take on the Oregon Ducks (35-23 overall, 18-12 PAC-12) in the night game of the Louisville Region on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. If the Wolverines win, they will take on the winner of Louisville and Southeast Missouri State.

Below is how to watch the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament matchup with the Ducks.

Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky Time: 7 p.m. Channel: ESPNU and ESPN+

