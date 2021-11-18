How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan at Maryland
Michigan heads to Maryland this weekend to take on an injury-depleted Terrapins team this Saturday. Despite the injuries, Michigan linebackers coach George Helow sees an offense that can be dangerous, and he would know: he coached linebackers and special teams at Maryland last season.
"They’ve got a really good passing game. They’ve got some receivers that are down, but the ones that are playing are still good players. I know that offense really well. They get the ball out fast. You’ve gotta challenge them and you’ve gotta be aggressive. They’ve done a really good job of recruiting and bringing players in that can make the one-on-one plays."
Whether you’re headed to College Park or watching from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered.
Basic Information
What:
#6 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)
Where:
Maryland Stadium
College Park, MD
When:
Saturday, November 12
3:30 PM
Weather:
Tailgate-- 46 degrees, mostly cloudy at noon
Kickoff-- 50 degrees, mostly cloudy
Game end (approx.)-- 37 degrees, partly cloudy
Watch:
Big Ten Network
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
