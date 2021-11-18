How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan at Maryland

Michigan heads to Maryland this weekend to take on an injury-depleted Terrapins team this Saturday. Despite the injuries, Michigan linebackers coach George Helow sees an offense that can be dangerous, and he would know: he coached linebackers and special teams at Maryland last season.

"They’ve got a really good passing game. They’ve got some receivers that are down, but the ones that are playing are still good players. I know that offense really well. They get the ball out fast. You’ve gotta challenge them and you’ve gotta be aggressive. They’ve done a really good job of recruiting and bringing players in that can make the one-on-one plays."

Whether you’re headed to College Park or watching from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered.

Basic Information

What:

#6 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Where:

Maryland Stadium

College Park, MD

When:

Saturday, November 12

3:30 PM

Weather:

Tailgate-- 46 degrees, mostly cloudy at noon

Kickoff-- 50 degrees, mostly cloudy

Game end (approx.)-- 37 degrees, partly cloudy

Watch:

Big Ten Network

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats



