How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan at Penn State
Michigan won’t be taking the field under the lights this weekend, but kickoff time shouldn’t make the environment in Beaver Stadium any less raucous. “It’s a great venue,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “Why? They’ve got a great fan base that’s really into it. That’s like a lot of football environments across the country, it’s really good. I’d say don’t fight against it, you go with it. Enjoy that stage, enjoy that opportunity.” Whether you’re headed to State College or watching from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered.
Basic Information
What:
#6 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)
Where:
Beaver Stadium
University Park, PA
When:
Saturday, November 12
12:00 PM
Weather:
Tailgate-- 42 degrees, cloudy at 8 AM
Kickoff-- 43 degrees, 43% chance of rain
Halftime (approx.)-- 42 degrees, mostly cloudy
Game end (approx.)-- 40 degrees, cloudy
Watch:
Nationally on local ABC affiliates
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!