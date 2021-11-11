How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan at Penn State

Michigan won’t be taking the field under the lights this weekend, but kickoff time shouldn’t make the environment in Beaver Stadium any less raucous. “It’s a great venue,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “Why? They’ve got a great fan base that’s really into it. That’s like a lot of football environments across the country, it’s really good. I’d say don’t fight against it, you go with it. Enjoy that stage, enjoy that opportunity.” Whether you’re headed to State College or watching from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered.

Basic Information

What:

#6 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Where:

Beaver Stadium

University Park, PA

When:

Saturday, November 12

12:00 PM

Weather:

Tailgate-- 42 degrees, cloudy at 8 AM

Kickoff-- 43 degrees, 43% chance of rain

Halftime (approx.)-- 42 degrees, mostly cloudy

Game end (approx.)-- 40 degrees, cloudy

Watch:

Nationally on local ABC affiliates

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats



