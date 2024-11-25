Published Nov 25, 2024
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan MBB vs. Virginia Tech
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan is back to neutral site games as the Wolverines head to Fort Myers to participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The first game in the two-game series is against Virginia Tech, with either South Carolina or Xavier set for the second game.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hokies.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 4-1 vs. Virginia Tech 3-2

Where:

Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Fort Myers, Fl.

When:

Monday, November 25

6:00 PM

Watch:

FOX Sports

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

---

