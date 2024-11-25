How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan MBB vs. Virginia Tech

Michigan is back to neutral site games as the Wolverines head to Fort Myers to participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
The first game in the two-game series is against Virginia Tech, with either South Carolina or Xavier set for the second game.
Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hokies.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines 4-1 vs. Virginia Tech 3-2
Where:
Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Fort Myers, Fl.
When:
Monday, November 25
6:00 PM
Watch:
FOX Sports
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
