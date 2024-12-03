Published Dec 3, 2024
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan MBB vs. Wisconsin
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

The non-conference schedule has taken a back seat as the two-game conference slate is upon as Michigan has a big test ahead as it travels to Wisconsin to face the No. 11 team in the country.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Badgers.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 6-1 vs. No. 11 Wisconsin 8-0

Where:

Kohl Center

Madison, WI

When:

Tuesday, December 3

8:00 PM

Watch/Stream:

Peacock

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

