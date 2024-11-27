How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan MBB vs. Xavier

After defeating Virginia Tech in the first game, the Wolverines are on to the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off against Xavier on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Musketeers.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 5-1 vs. No. 22 Xavier 6-0

Where:

Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Fort Myers, Fl.

When:

Wednesday, November 25

8:30 PM

Watch:

FS1

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats