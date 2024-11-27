Published Nov 27, 2024
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan MBB vs. Xavier
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

After defeating Virginia Tech in the first game, the Wolverines are on to the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off against Xavier on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Musketeers.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 5-1 vs. No. 22 Xavier 6-0

Where:

Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Fort Myers, Fl.

When:

Wednesday, November 25

8:30 PM

Watch:

FS1

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

