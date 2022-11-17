How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan vs. Arizona State
After running away with it against Pittsburgh, Michigan has advanced to the final of the Legends Classis and will do so against an old friend. The Wolverines will face Frankie Collins and Arizona State on Friday for the championship.
Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Sun Devils.
Basic Information
What:
#20 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Arizona State (3-1)
Where:
Barclay's Center
Brooklyn, NY
When:
Thursday, November 17
9:00 PM
Watch:
ESPN2
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram