News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-17 14:32:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan vs. Arizona State

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After running away with it against Pittsburgh, Michigan has advanced to the final of the Legends Classis and will do so against an old friend. The Wolverines will face Frankie Collins and Arizona State on Friday for the championship.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Sun Devils.

Basic Information

What:

#20 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Arizona State (3-1)

Where:

Barclay's Center

Brooklyn, NY

When:

Thursday, November 17

9:00 PM

Watch:

ESPN2

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}