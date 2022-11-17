After running away with it against Pittsburgh, Michigan has advanced to the final of the Legends Classis and will do so against an old friend. The Wolverines will face Frankie Collins and Arizona State on Friday for the championship.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Sun Devils.

Basic Information

What:

#20 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Arizona State (3-1)

Where:

Barclay's Center

Brooklyn, NY

When:

Thursday, November 17

9:00 PM

Watch:

ESPN2

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play