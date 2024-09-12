Advertisement
Published Sep 12, 2024
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Arkansas State
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

Michigan is looking to bounce back after a humbling loss to Texas last weekend and, fortunately, has an opportunity to do so in friendly confines as the Wolverines welcome an undefeated Arkansas State program to town.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Red Wolves on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#17 Michigan Wolverines (1-1) vs. Arkansas State (2-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 14

12:00 PM

Watch:

BTN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

