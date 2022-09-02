How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Colorado State
Kickoff for the 2022 season is finally here as Michigan welcomes Colorado State to town for the season-opener. The Rams enter the season with a new head coach in Jay Norvell and new offensive and defensive schemes.
U-M linebackers coach Greg Helow has a history with the Rams program and still has plenty of respect for Rams.
"I was there for four years and a special place, under really good leadership. Joe Parker’s a good friend of mine. He’s a true Michigan man, swam here, worked in an administrative role here. And I’ve got a lot of respect for the program. Jay Norvell is a good head coach. We played him there when I was at Colorado State, he was the head coach at Nevada. He did a really nice job there. Matt Mumme, their offensive coordinator, does a really good job and recruited a lot of those players that are still on the team, so very familiar with them. When you play a team like that they get very hyped up to come in and play Michigan. I know that when I was there we played Alabama and you’re gonna get their best. So we’re preparing, but it was a really special experience. Really nice state to live in, too, Colorado. Similar to Ann Arbor."
Basic Information
What:
#8 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, September 3
12:00 PM
Watch:
ESPN
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
