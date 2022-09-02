News More News
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Colorado State

Josh Henschke
Kickoff for the 2022 season is finally here as Michigan welcomes Colorado State to town for the season-opener. The Rams enter the season with a new head coach in Jay Norvell and new offensive and defensive schemes.

U-M linebackers coach Greg Helow has a history with the Rams program and still has plenty of respect for Rams.

"I was there for four years and a special place, under really good leadership. Joe Parker’s a good friend of mine. He’s a true Michigan man, swam here, worked in an administrative role here. And I’ve got a lot of respect for the program. Jay Norvell is a good head coach. We played him there when I was at Colorado State, he was the head coach at Nevada. He did a really nice job there. Matt Mumme, their offensive coordinator, does a really good job and recruited a lot of those players that are still on the team, so very familiar with them. When you play a team like that they get very hyped up to come in and play Michigan. I know that when I was there we played Alabama and you’re gonna get their best. So we’re preparing, but it was a really special experience. Really nice state to live in, too, Colorado. Similar to Ann Arbor."

Basic Information

What:

#8 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 3

12:00 PM

Watch:

ESPN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

{{ article.author_name }}