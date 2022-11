Michigan basketball is 'on the road' of sorts as it plays at a neutral site game at Little Caesar's Arena facing Eastern Michigan.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Eagles.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0)

Where:

Little Caesar's Arena

Detroit, MI

When:

Friday, November 11

9:00 PM

Watch:

ESPNU

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

---