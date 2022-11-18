How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois
It's the week before the big one and Michigan has one more thing it needs to take care of before its full focus can be on Ohio State. The Wolverines will play its final home game of the season against a reeling Illinois program coming off consecutive losses.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Huskers on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) vs. Illinois (7-3)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, November 19
12:00 PM
Watch:
ABC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
