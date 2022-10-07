News More News
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Indiana

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan is back on the road this week as the Wolverines head to Bloomington to take on a 3-2 Hoosiers desperate to get back to winning ways, currently riding a two-game losing streak.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hoosiers on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) vs. Indiana (3-2)

Where:

Memorial Stadium

Bloomington, IN

When:

Saturday, October 8

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

