How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Indiana
Michigan is back on the road this week as the Wolverines head to Bloomington to take on a 3-2 Hoosiers desperate to get back to winning ways, currently riding a two-game losing streak.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hoosiers on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) vs. Indiana (3-2)
Where:
Memorial Stadium
Bloomington, IN
When:
Saturday, October 8
12:00 PM
Watch:
FOX
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram