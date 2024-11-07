Advertisement

2025 NC State WR commit Jamar Browder enjoys 'electric' visit to Michigan

NC State WR commit Jamar Browder discusses his official visit to Michigan

 • Seth Berry
What Indiana HC Curt Cignetti said about Michigan this week

What Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller connects with Michigan staff on visit

Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary is leading the charge for 2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller

 • Josh Henschke
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.

 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

 • Josh Henschke

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Indiana
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

With the calendar flipping to November, the season's home stretch has arrived and the schedule certainly doesn't get any easier for the Wolverines. Michigan is headed to Indiana on Saturday

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hoosiers.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (5-4) vs. No. 8 Indiana (9-0)

Where:

Memorial Stadium

Bloomington, IN

When:

Saturday, November 7

3:30 PM

Watch:

CBS

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

