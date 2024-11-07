How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Indiana

With the calendar flipping to November, the season's home stretch has arrived and the schedule certainly doesn't get any easier for the Wolverines. Michigan is headed to Indiana on Saturday

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hoosiers.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (5-4) vs. No. 8 Indiana (9-0)

Where:

Memorial Stadium

Bloomington, IN

When:

Saturday, November 7

3:30 PM

Watch:

CBS

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats