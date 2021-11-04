How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs Indiana (plus weather)
The spectacle of a game under the lights at Michigan Stadium is matched by few environments around the county, but a November game under the lights at Michigan Stadium adds an extra layer. That extra layer is a coat or sweatshirt, but the good news for Michigan fans is the lack of precipitation in the forecast. Whether you’re headed to Ann Arbor or watching from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered.
Basic Information
What:
#7 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-5 Big Ten)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, November 6
7:35 PM
Weather:
Tailgate-- Nice, actually! Sunny and 53 degrees at 3 PM
Kickoff-- 42 degrees
Halftime (approx.)-- 41 degrees
Game end (approx.)-- 39 degrees
Watch:
Nationally on local FOX affiliates
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!