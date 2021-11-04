How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs Indiana (plus weather)

The spectacle of a game under the lights at Michigan Stadium is matched by few environments around the county, but a November game under the lights at Michigan Stadium adds an extra layer. That extra layer is a coat or sweatshirt, but the good news for Michigan fans is the lack of precipitation in the forecast. Whether you’re headed to Ann Arbor or watching from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered.

Basic Information

What:

#7 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-5 Big Ten)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, November 6

7:35 PM

Weather:

Tailgate-- Nice, actually! Sunny and 53 degrees at 3 PM

Kickoff-- 42 degrees

Halftime (approx.)-- 41 degrees

Game end (approx.)-- 39 degrees

Watch:

Nationally on local FOX affiliates

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats



