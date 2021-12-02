How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Iowa

If you listen to those around the Michigan program, this is the team's fifth consecutive playoff game. That's the mindset they've taken since losing to Michigan State in East Lansing, and so far that mindset has delivered results. Michigan makes its first trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game since the game debuted in 2011.

Michigan meets a well-balanced Iowa team in the title game with all the marbles on the line once again. Whether you're headed to Indy or keeping tabs on the game from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered:

Basic Information

What:

#2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) vs. #13 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Where:

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

When:

Saturday, December 4

8:17 PM

Weather:

Less relevant since this is an indoor event, but maybe you're looking to tailgate

Day: 48 degrees, mostly sunny

Night: 33 degrees, clear

Watch:

Nationally on Fox affiliates

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

Box score via FOX

Read:

Digital event program