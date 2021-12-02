How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Iowa
If you listen to those around the Michigan program, this is the team's fifth consecutive playoff game. That's the mindset they've taken since losing to Michigan State in East Lansing, and so far that mindset has delivered results. Michigan makes its first trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game since the game debuted in 2011.
Michigan meets a well-balanced Iowa team in the title game with all the marbles on the line once again. Whether you're headed to Indy or keeping tabs on the game from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered:
Basic Information
What:
#2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) vs. #13 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)
Where:
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
When:
Saturday, December 4
8:17 PM
Weather:
Less relevant since this is an indoor event, but maybe you're looking to tailgate
Day: 48 degrees, mostly sunny
Night: 33 degrees, clear
Watch:
Nationally on Fox affiliates
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
Read:
