Michigan is set to head on the road for the first time this season with the Wolverines heading to Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa in last year's Big Ten Championship Game rematch.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#4 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) vs. Iowa (3-1)

Where:

Kinnick Stadium

Iowa City, IA

When:

Saturday, October 1

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats