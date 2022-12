After a short break after a stretch that saw Michigan make trips to London and Minnesota, the Wolverines are back home in the friendly confines of Crisler Center to take on Lipscomb.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Bisons.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (6-3) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (7-4)

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, December 17

4:00 PM

Watch:

B1G+

Stream:

B1G+

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play