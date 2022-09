Michigan is set to open Big Ten play against undefeated Maryland, with the Wolverines looking to defend its Big Ten title from a season ago.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Terrapins on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Maryland (3-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 17

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats