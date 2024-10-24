How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Michigan State

in other news
Things are looking quite different as Michigan prepares to face Michigan State on Saturday evening. With the season on the brink for the Wolverines, this is looking like a must-win game to keep bowl hopes alive, a stark contrast from where things stood a year ago.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Spartans.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines (4-3) vs. Michigan State (4-3)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, October 26
7:30 PM
Watch:
BTN
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
