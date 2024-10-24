Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Michigan State
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Things are looking quite different as Michigan prepares to face Michigan State on Saturday evening. With the season on the brink for the Wolverines, this is looking like a must-win game to keep bowl hopes alive, a stark contrast from where things stood a year ago.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Spartans.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (4-3) vs. Michigan State (4-3)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, October 26

7:30 PM

Watch:

BTN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

---

