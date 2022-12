Michigan is back on the road to play in the Jumpman Invitation, where the Wolverines will face North Carolina in Charlotte.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Tar Heels.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (7-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4)

Where:

Jumpman Invitational

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, NC

When:

Wednesday, December 21

7:00 PM

Watch:

ESPN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play