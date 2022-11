Michigan is back at home and ready to bounce back after a rough outing against Arizona State. The Wolverines will welcome Ohio as the opponent during its non-conference slate.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Bobcats.

Basic Information

What:

#20 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) vs. Arizona State (1-2)

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Sunday, November 19

7:30 PM

Watch:

BTN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play