How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan will take the field against Ohio State for the first time in 728 days when the two meet Saturday at the Big House. Both teams are fighting for a chance to play for a Big Ten title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff. When a rivalry game gets capitalized, as The Game is, it's an annual event; when a rivalry game takes on stakes of this magnitude, the noise surrounding it is nearly deafening. As linebacker Josh Ross said earlier this week, "To be honest, as players, we're tired of talking. We're just ready to do it."
Whether you’re headed to Ann Arbor or watching from afar, The Maize and Blue Review has you covered.
Basic Information
What:
#5 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) vs. #2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, November 27
12:14 PM
Weather:
Tailgate-- 21 degrees at 8 AM, partly cloudy
Kickoff-- low 30s, mostly cloudy
Game end (approx.)-- mid 30s, partly cloudy
Watch:
Nationally on Fox affiliates
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
