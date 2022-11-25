News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-25 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Ohio State

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It's finally here and, as it always should be, this one is for all the marbles. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are finally facing off for the right to play in the Big Ten Championship and, perhaps, the College Football Playoff. All the talk and all the previewing are finally over.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) vs. #2 Ohio State (11-0)

Where:

Ohio Stadium

Columbus, OH

When:

Saturday, November 26

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}