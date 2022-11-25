How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Ohio State
It's finally here and, as it always should be, this one is for all the marbles. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are finally facing off for the right to play in the Big Ten Championship and, perhaps, the College Football Playoff. All the talk and all the previewing are finally over.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) vs. #2 Ohio State (11-0)
Where:
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
When:
Saturday, November 26
12:00 PM
Watch:
FOX
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
