It's finally here and, as it always should be, this one is for all the marbles. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are finally facing off for the right to play in the Big Ten Championship and, perhaps, the College Football Playoff. All the talk and all the previewing are finally over.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) vs. #2 Ohio State (11-0)

Where:

Ohio Stadium

Columbus, OH

When:

Saturday, November 26

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats