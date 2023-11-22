It's the one we've been waiting on all year, as the two programs have been on a collision course since the offseason. It's Michigan vs. Ohio State, The Game, the one for all the marbles in the Big Ten.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) vs. #2 Ohio State (11-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats