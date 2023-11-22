How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Ohio State
It's the one we've been waiting on all year, as the two programs have been on a collision course since the offseason. It's Michigan vs. Ohio State, The Game, the one for all the marbles in the Big Ten.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) vs. #2 Ohio State (11-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, November 25
12:00 PM
Watch:
FOX
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
