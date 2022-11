Michigan basketball is back in action with another neutral site game, this time traveling to Brooklyn to face Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Panthers.

Basic Information

What:

#20 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh (1-1)

Where:

Barclay's Center

Brooklyn, NY

When:

Wednesday, November 16

6:00 PM

Watch:

ESPNU

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play