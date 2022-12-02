How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Purdue
The Big Ten Championship Game is also here and the Wolverines are looking to leave no doubt when it comes to sealing its College Football Playoff fate. Only Purdue stands in the way of a back-to-back Big Ten Championship.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Boilermakers on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
Big Ten Championship Game
#2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. Purdue (8-4)
Where:
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
When:
Saturday, December 3
8:00 PM
Watch:
FOX
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram