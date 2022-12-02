The Big Ten Championship Game is also here and the Wolverines are looking to leave no doubt when it comes to sealing its College Football Playoff fate. Only Purdue stands in the way of a back-to-back Big Ten Championship.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Boilermakers on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

Big Ten Championship Game

#2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. Purdue (8-4)

Where:

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

When:

Saturday, December 3

8:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats