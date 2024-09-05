Michigan has its biggest early-season test in years as the Wolverines welcome No. 3 Texas to Ann Arbor on Saturday for what is a massive clash for the program.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Longhorns on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#10 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. #3 Texas (1-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 7

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats