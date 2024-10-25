How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Toledo (exhibition)

The Michigan Basketball program gets one more tune-up game before the regular season starts as the Wolverines prepare to host Toledo in a charity exhibition contest on Friday evening.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Rockets.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 0-0 vs. Toledo 0-0

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Friday, October 25

7:30 PM

Watch:

BTN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats