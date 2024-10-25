Advertisement

in other news

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
The 2024 Michigan-MSU game could define Smith and Moore era

The 2024 Michigan-MSU game could define Smith and Moore era

The outcome of Saturday's Michigan vs Michigan State game could alter the trajectories of each program.

Premium content
 • Trevor McCue
Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2025 SF Oscar Goodman makes pledge to Dusty May, Michigan

2025 SF Oscar Goodman makes pledge to Dusty May, Michigan

Dusty May adds to the 2025 recruiting class.

 • Brock Heilig

in other news

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
The 2024 Michigan-MSU game could define Smith and Moore era

The 2024 Michigan-MSU game could define Smith and Moore era

The outcome of Saturday's Michigan vs Michigan State game could alter the trajectories of each program.

Premium content
 • Trevor McCue
Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 25, 2024
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Toledo (exhibition)
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

The Michigan Basketball program gets one more tune-up game before the regular season starts as the Wolverines prepare to host Toledo in a charity exhibition contest on Friday evening.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Rockets.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 0-0 vs. Toledo 0-0

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Friday, October 25

7:30 PM

Watch:

BTN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Michigan
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 3
Overall Record
2 - 2
Conference Record
Upcoming
Michigan
4 - 3
Michigan
Michigan St.
4 - 3
Michigan St.
-4.5, O/U 39.5
Finished
Illinois
21
Arrow
Illinois
Michigan
7
Michigan
Washington
27
Arrow
Washington
Michigan
17
Michigan