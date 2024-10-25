How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Toledo (exhibition)

in other news
The Michigan Basketball program gets one more tune-up game before the regular season starts as the Wolverines prepare to host Toledo in a charity exhibition contest on Friday evening.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Rockets.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines 0-0 vs. Toledo 0-0
Where:
Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Friday, October 25
7:30 PM
Watch:
BTN
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
