Michigan is back after almost a week off with a big test ahead of itself. No. 3 Virginia heads to the Crisler Center to take on the Wolverines in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Cavaliers.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. No. 3 Virginia (5-0)

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Tuesday, November 29

9:30 PM

Watch:

ESPN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play