Published Nov 14, 2024
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. Central Michigan
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan women's basketball program is back for its second of a five-game homestand at Crisler Center, this time welcoming in-state program Central Michigan for a non-conference clash.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Chippewas.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 1-1 vs. Central Michigan 0-1

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Thursday, November 14

7:00 PM

Watch:

Big Ten +

Stream:

B1G+

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram