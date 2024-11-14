How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. Central Michigan

Michigan women's basketball program is back for its second of a five-game homestand at Crisler Center, this time welcoming in-state program Central Michigan for a non-conference clash.
Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Chippewas.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines 1-1 vs. Central Michigan 0-1
Where:
Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Thursday, November 14
7:00 PM
Watch:
Big Ten +
Stream:
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram