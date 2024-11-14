How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. Central Michigan

Michigan women's basketball program is back for its second of a five-game homestand at Crisler Center, this time welcoming in-state program Central Michigan for a non-conference clash.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Chippewas.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 1-1 vs. Central Michigan 0-1

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Thursday, November 14

7:00 PM

Watch:

Big Ten +

Stream:

B1G+

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats