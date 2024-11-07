How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. Lehigh

in other news
2025 NC State WR commit Jamar Browder enjoys 'electric' visit to Michigan
NC State WR commit Jamar Browder discusses his official visit to Michigan
What Indiana HC Curt Cignetti said about Michigan this week
What Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.
2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller connects with Michigan staff on visit
Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary is leading the charge for 2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
in other news
2025 NC State WR commit Jamar Browder enjoys 'electric' visit to Michigan
NC State WR commit Jamar Browder discusses his official visit to Michigan
What Indiana HC Curt Cignetti said about Michigan this week
What Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.
2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller connects with Michigan staff on visit
Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary is leading the charge for 2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller
After a near upset bid of the number one team in the country last week, the Michigan women's basketball program is headed back home to take on Lehigh.
Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Mountain Hawks.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines 0-1 vs. Lehigh 1-0
Where:
Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Friday, November 7
7:00 PM
Watch:
Big Ten +
Stream:
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram