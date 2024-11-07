How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. Lehigh

After a near upset bid of the number one team in the country last week, the Michigan women's basketball program is headed back home to take on Lehigh.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Mountain Hawks.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 0-1 vs. Lehigh 1-0

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Friday, November 7

7:00 PM

Watch:

Big Ten +

Stream:

B1G+

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats