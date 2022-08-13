How Zack Marshall affects recruiting standings for Michigan

Michigan is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance this summer after failing to grab a single 2023 commitment from mid-March to mid-June. But that has since changed with eight recruits joining the class with two coming onboard during the month of August.

Most recently, Carlsbad (Calif.) High three-star tight end Zack Marshall chose the Wolverines less than two weeks after he picked up the offer from Grant Newsome during the annual BBQ at the Big House. Marshall released a top three beforehand that also included Utah and Cal but decided to continue his studies in Ann Arbor.

Marshall picked up quite a few notable offers dating back to late-April, which along with the two aforementioned PAC-12 programs, saw others like Arizona, Washington State, and Boise State entering the mix. Michigan was the lone non-west coast Power 5 school to offer Marshall but its decision to pull the trigger at the barbecue proved to be the right call.

As the No. 53 overall senior in the state of California, Marshall will finish his high school career at Carlsbad High where he'll be catching passes from 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, who also possesses a Michigan offer and previously visited back in April.

Marshall will have to sit out the first four games of the season due to transfer rules so look for him to be at one or more of the September home games this upcoming season.

Marshall becomes the 14th addition to Michigan's 2023 recruiting class and the fifth three-star prospect to commit. Outside of in-state kicker Adam Samaha, none of the verbal pledges are ranked lower than three stars.

Eight of the 14 are rated as four stars, according to Rivals.com, with five making their respective decisions after mid-June.

Right before Marshall took to social media Saturday, the Wolverines were No. 38 overall on the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings for 2023. They've since jumped eight spots. Comparing the class to the entire Big Ten, Michigan is No. 6 overall.

Among the other schools in the top-30, only Oregon and Michigan State have the same or less number of commits in its senior class.

In regards to player rating average, Michigan sits No. 16 overall at 3.5, which is higher than the five schools ahead of them in South Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Iowa State, and West Virginia.

Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, and Michigan State round out the top five in the Big Ten standings. Two of the five are lower than Michigan in player rating average while Penn State is less than .10 ahead of the Wolverines.

Expectations for Michigan to continue climbing the ladder should be as high as ever this offseason with a good amount of uncommitted recruits continuing to lean towards the Big Ten Champions. The biggest names on the board are Nyckoles Harbor, Jyaire Hill, Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano, Jeremiyah Love, Kayden McDonald, and Javien Toviano.

Others such as Aaron Gates, Mikey Matthews, Sid Kaba, Taliafi Taala, Jaren Hamilton, Nathan Efobi, DJ Chester, Nick Fattig, and Chris Peal are still major considerations.