Washington linebacker Khaleke Hudson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were two of the former Michigan Wolverines football players who stole headlines in the NFL this weekend, with the former earning his first career start and the latter throwing for 390 yards in a thrilling comeback win at Atlanta. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson, meanwhile, racked up a season high 10 tackles, while Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis enjoyed a solid six-tackle, two-TFL, one sack performance in a 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers. A complete list of every former Wolverine currently in the NFL is below.

Former Michigan Wolverines football LB Khaleke Hudson earned his first career start Sunday. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Resides on the Packers' practice squad and did not play in the club's 24-16 win over the Panthers Saturday night … Braden has appeared in three affairs off the bench this season.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 31 of his 45 passes for 390 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in Tampa Bay's 31-27 triumph at Atlanta … Brady is completing 65.1 percent of his throws on the year for 3,886 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions … His 32 scoring tosses are the fourth most in the NFL and his 3,886 yards check in fifth.

COMEBACK 🏴‍☠️@TomBrady does it to the Falcons again, as he leads the @Buccaneers to victory after being down by 17! pic.twitter.com/j3EpdgZUmq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2020

Tom Brady to Antonio Brown for a 46 yard touchdown.



I told you I’ve seen this movie before. pic.twitter.com/bINNoA6rnv — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) December 20, 2020

Tom Brady went 21-of-29 passing for 320 yards and 2 TDs in the second half. That's the most pass yards in the second half by any QB this season. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 20, 2020

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady was very calm at halftime in the locker room on Sunday, despite the Bucs being down 17-0 at that point. "He was just like, let's go out there and make a play." — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) December 21, 2020

Tom Brady is now 34-45 when he is down at halftime -- the most such wins by any QB in the last 20 seasons. This was also Tom Brady's 39th career win after trailing in the fourth quarter, the second-most by a starting QB in NFL history. Peyton Manning has the most with 43. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 21, 2020

In their last two games against Tom Brady, the Atlanta Falcons had leads of 28-3 and 24-7. And they lost both. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) December 21, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Received six special teams snaps in the Baltimore's 40-14 destruction of Jacksonville … Bredeson has appeared in eight clashes off the bench, seeing time on both offense and special teams.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3 … Butt had started one of the five games he'd played in (missed nine outings with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture … Prior to the injury, Charlton had seen time in seven showdowns (no starts) and had logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble for the 13-1 Chiefs.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started 13-1 Kansas City's 32-29 victory at New Orleans, but only notched one tackle … Clark has started all 14 tilts and has posted 27 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Congratulations to Frank Clark on making the Pro Bowl! #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) December 22, 2020

Pro Bowl DEs



AFC: Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Frank Clark



NFC: Cameron Jordan, Brandon Graham, Chase Young — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 22, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started and played every offensive snap in the Cardinals' 33-26 win over Philadelphia, while also recovering a fumble from Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray … Cole has started all 12 affairs he has appeared in this season, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Saw action off the bench in the 13-1 Chiefs' 32-29 win at New Orleans, but didn't rack up any stats … Danna has received playing time in 11 clashes (no starts), recording 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

WR Amara Darboh, Carolina Panthers

Signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad Dec. 11 after being released from the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 26 … Darboh has not appeared in a contest with either team this season.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 11-3 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Started for the third time in four games in Green Bay's 24-16 triumph over Carolina, registering three tackles … Gary has started four of the 13 outings he has appeared in, tallying 24 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss and a pass defended.

I’d like to see more Rashan Gary at 3-tech... pic.twitter.com/4Bl7jzgiAw — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 20, 2020

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Placed on injured reserve Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain and there is no timetable for his return … Prior to the injury, Gentry had started one of the two showdowns he'd competed in, but didn't total any statistics.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started and played every offensive snap in the 5-9 Broncos' 48-19 loss to the 11-3 Bills … Glasgow has started all 11 tilts he has taken part in, sitting out two while on the coronavirus list and one with a foot injury.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Is on the coronavirus list and missed the 10-4 Colts' 27-20 victory over the Texans as a result, marking the second straight affair he'd missed … Glasgow has seen the field on special teams in 12 of Indianapolis' 14 clashes (no action on defense yet), accumulating nine tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Resides on the 10-4 Saints' practice squad … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, and has competed in two contests with the former, compiling three tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and logged two tackles in the 4-9-1 Eagles' 33-26 setback to the Cardinals … Graham has started all 14 games for Philadelphia and has notched 42 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His 12 stops behind the line of scrimmage are tied for the 19th most in the NFL, while his seven sacks are deadlocked for 25th.

#Eagles' Brandon Graham gets first Pro Bowl berth in 11th season, joining teammates Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce. https://t.co/FFvXE2dJ7O — Nick Fierro (@NickFierro) December 22, 2020

Gotta love Brandon Graham’s daughter Emerson ❤️💚



Look how excited she is when it’s announced her Dad is voted to his first Pro Bowl



🎥 @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/lzbC5PSZvv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 22, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in Kansas City's 32-29 victory at New Orleans … Henne has received playing time in two outings and has completed five of his six passes for 30 yards, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

DL Willie Henry, Free Agent

Was released from the 49ers' practice squad Dec. 15 and is now a free agent … Henry did not appear in a showdown with San Francisco this season.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve list Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two tilts due to the ailment, posting 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Philadelphia Eagles

Signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad Dec. 8 after Kansas City released him from their same unit Nov. 24 … Hill has not competed in an affair with either club this year.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Earned the first start of his pro tenure in Washington's 20-15 loss to Seattle, racking up one tackle for loss and a career high eight tackles … Hudson has competed in all 14 clashes (one start) and has recorded 11 tackles and two tackles for loss, including a fake punt he sniffed out and stopped in the club's Thanksgiving win at Dallas.

Khaleke Hudson came into the Seahawks game with only one snap on defense.



Yesterday, he tied for the team lead in tackles and had a huge tackle for a loss on Seattle’s second to last drive. On the WFT’s youngsters stepping in a big way yesterday. https://t.co/uvYE4G8CHj — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 21, 2020

Khaleke Hudson is a fiery player. — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 20, 2020

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Started for the second straight week in the Raiders' 30-27 loss to the Chargers, registering three tackles … Hurst has started two of the 10 contests he's participated in (missed three with an ankle sprain and one with coronavirus) and has tallied 25 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

DT Mo Hurst shows quickness to get immediate pressure. C will over-set, Hurst beats him cleaning working across his face into A gap. DT Smith knocks down pass.#Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/eLu2h1Nmxj — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) December 19, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five games at left tackle for the 10-4 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started Dallas' 41-33 win over the 49ers and totaled six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended … Lewis has started 11 of the 13 outings he has appeared in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), and has accumulated 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, two passes defended, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Great job by Jourdan Lewis playing through the hands. pic.twitter.com/pc2p2vnnXH — Crocky (@eric_crocker) December 20, 2020

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Saw playing time in the Rams' 23-20 loss to the 1-13 Jets, but didn't compile any statistics … Long has started one of the 14 showdowns he's competed in and has logged seven tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 7-7 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a tilt this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Participated on both offense and special teams in the Cowboys' 41-33 victory over San Francisco, but didn't notch any stats … McKeon has received playing time in 12 of Dallas’ 14 affairs, but has yet to post any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Racked up one tackle in the 6-8 Vikings' 33-27 loss to the 7-7 Bears … Metellus has played in 13 of the team's 14 clashes and has recorded nine tackles and two fumble recoveries.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Nov. 14 with an ankle sprain … Prior to the injury, Mone had competed in eight contests off the bench, registering seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and had also forced a safety.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Was put on waivers by Las Vegas and claimed by New Orleans Dec. 16, but did not play in the latter's 32-29 loss to the 13-1 Chiefs Sunday … Omameh participated in six games as a backup for the 7-7 Raiders during his time with the club but has yet to appear in an outing with the 10-4 Saints, though he resides on their active roster.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started and played every offensive snap for the 12th straight showdown in the Patriots' 22-12 defeat at 9-5 Miami … Onwenu has begun all 14 tilts, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — 11 at right tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Earned a starting nod for the first time since Oct. 4 in Sunday night's 20-6 triumph over the Giants, tallying three grabs for 55 yards, 11 yards on one kick return and six yards on a punt return … Peoples-Jones has started two of the 11 affairs he's participated in, hauling in 13 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Is also averaging 4.6 yards on 16 punt returns and 21.1 yards on 18 kicks brought back.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started the Giants' 20-6 loss to the Browns and totaled four tackles and one punt return for 12 yards … Peppers has earned the starting nod in 12 of the 13 clashes he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), accumulating 78 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, one interception he returned six yards, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble … Is also averaging 11.8 yards on 12 punt returns … His 78 tackles are the third most on the team.

Jabrill Peppers gets his opportunity to remind the Browns of the player they traded away for Odell Beckham Jr. https://t.co/8pnW75FEhR — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 20, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started the 10-4 Saints' 32-29 loss to the 13-1 Chiefs, marking his first starting assignment since Nov. 29 … Ruiz has started eight of the 13 contests he's participated in, with each of his starting assignments coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Played one offensive snap and only four special teams plays in the Packers' 24-16 win over the Panthers … Runyan has competed in all 14 games (no starts) this season.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Saw just four special teams snaps in Carolina's 24-16 setback to 11-3 Green Bay … Schofield has competed in nine of the 4-10 Panthers' 14 outings, starting the first two showdowns at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 tilt against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Compiled two tackles off the bench in the Patriots' 22-12 loss to the 9-5 Dolphins … Uche missed the club's first six affairs with an ankle injury, but has proceeded to play in the ensuing eight (no starts) to log seven tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Participated in the 1-13 Jaguars' 40-14 loss to 9-5 Baltimore but didn't notch any statistics … Watson has seen the field in all 14 clashes (one start) and has posted 23 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and racked up a season high 10 tackles in the Jaguars' 40-14 blowout defeat to the 9-5 Ravens … Wilson has begun all 10 contests he's played in (missed four with a hamstring injury) and has recorded 59 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss and two passes defended.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Did not register any stats in the Patriots' 22-12 loss to Miami, playing just 19 defensive snaps in a backup role … Winovich has started eight of the 14 games he's played in and has tallied 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and a pass defended.

Chase Winovich on the loss/being out of the playoffs: "This is New England. The standard is very high, and we've got to do better. Starting with me -- I have to do better." pic.twitter.com/qYxYtlrCEQ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 20, 2020

Patriots settle for a Nick Folk FG after Cam Newton's "Scooby Doo!" call might have worked on fourth-and-3 if not for those meddling Dolphins.



Nonetheless, the Chase Winovich pass rush producing the J.C. Jackson INT is a positive turn of events for the Patriots, who lead 3-0. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers