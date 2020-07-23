“Recruiting has been a blessing,” Shepard said. “I treat all my offers as a blessing. I thank the man above for allowing me to play at the next level. Recently, I’ve talked to Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Northwestern. Everything has been going great.”

Right now, Shepard has offers in hand from Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, Purdue and a handful of other FBS programs.

Michigan jumped in the mix with an offer in April, and the Wolverines have been in close contact with him ever since. In fact, Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua had another call with Shepard last week.