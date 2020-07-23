 Huge 300-Pound Ohio DT Derrick Shepard High On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 13:23:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Huge 300-Pound Ohio DT Derrick Shepard High On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It’s hard to find 300-pound defensive tackles that can move.

And that’s a big reason why rising 2022 Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter prospect Derrick Shepard is seeing his stock rise on the recruiting trail.

Shepard had a dominant performance at last week’s ESPN camp in Ohio and has the look of an elite-level player in the trenches. He is up to 13 offers and is attracting interest from several other top programs.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Ohio defensive tackle Derrick Shepard holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Ohio defensive tackle Derrick Shepard holds a Michigan offer.

“Recruiting has been a blessing,” Shepard said. “I treat all my offers as a blessing. I thank the man above for allowing me to play at the next level. Recently, I’ve talked to Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Northwestern. Everything has been going great.”

Right now, Shepard has offers in hand from Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, Purdue and a handful of other FBS programs.

Michigan jumped in the mix with an offer in April, and the Wolverines have been in close contact with him ever since. In fact, Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua had another call with Shepard last week.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}