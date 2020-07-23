Huge 300-Pound Ohio DT Derrick Shepard High On Michigan
It’s hard to find 300-pound defensive tackles that can move.
And that’s a big reason why rising 2022 Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter prospect Derrick Shepard is seeing his stock rise on the recruiting trail.
Shepard had a dominant performance at last week’s ESPN camp in Ohio and has the look of an elite-level player in the trenches. He is up to 13 offers and is attracting interest from several other top programs.
“Recruiting has been a blessing,” Shepard said. “I treat all my offers as a blessing. I thank the man above for allowing me to play at the next level. Recently, I’ve talked to Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Northwestern. Everything has been going great.”
Right now, Shepard has offers in hand from Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, Purdue and a handful of other FBS programs.
Michigan jumped in the mix with an offer in April, and the Wolverines have been in close contact with him ever since. In fact, Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua had another call with Shepard last week.
