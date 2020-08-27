Huge 300-Pounds Rivals100 DT Derrick Shepard High On Michigan
Derrick Shepard should see an uptick in recruiting on Sept. 1 when college coaches are allowed to reach out to rising juniors.
For now, the 2022 Rivals100 defensive tackle out of Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter is letting the process play out and keeping in contact with schools that are high on his mind.
“Recruiting has slowed down a bit because teams are focusing on their own teams for the season if they have one,” Shepard said. “But it’s been a blessing. Recently, I’ve talked to Ohio State, Florida State, Minnesota, Michigan and some others.”
Michigan is trending in the right way for Shepard.
The Wolverines offered earlier this offseason and have continued to recruit him hard. Shepard said he is building a strong rapport with defensive line coach Shaun Nua and also loves the experience that head coach Jim Harbaugh brings to the table.
