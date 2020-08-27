Derrick Shepard should see an uptick in recruiting on Sept. 1 when college coaches are allowed to reach out to rising juniors.

For now, the 2022 Rivals100 defensive tackle out of Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter is letting the process play out and keeping in contact with schools that are high on his mind.

“Recruiting has slowed down a bit because teams are focusing on their own teams for the season if they have one,” Shepard said. “But it’s been a blessing. Recently, I’ve talked to Ohio State, Florida State, Minnesota, Michigan and some others.”