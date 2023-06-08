CINCINNATI, OH. — Who is Jordan Marshall?

Is he a four-star running back that spurned the home state Ohio State Buckeyes to elect to play for arch-rival Michigan? Is he an NFL hopeful that is looking to build a future for not only himself but his family? Or is a rising senior hoping to finish his final season out strong and earn the coveted Mr. Ohio for the Moeller football program?

Marshall is all of that, plus a lot more.

Marshall entered the 220 Athletes facility with a Michigan floppy hat and a Moeller Football shirt on. He just arrived after a grueling 'Crusader Showdown' practice at his high school to put even more work in on the side. He didn't waste any time, after removing his Moeller shirt to showcase a Michigan one, he went right to his pre-workout stretches and was ready to go.

The relentless work ethic is not just something he's doing to get ready for Michigan, it's a mindset he carries with him every day of his life. The mindset that he won't be stopped and will do anything to achieve his goals.

But what motivates him?

"I would say my mom," Marshall said. "She's a big part of my life. I want her to be able to travel the world and do things she hasn't been able to do because she's been raising me and helping build my character and my values. Letting her to be able to do what she wants, maybe letting her go back to school and do things that she wants for her future."

Marshall is also a presence in the community. He gleamed with happiness as he laid out his plans for the rest of the week, two camps he will be working including one children's camp as well.

His presence in the community is held dearly by those around him. As his trainer, Bryson White of 220 Athletes, says that Marshall is a figurehead in the community that people look up to.

You'd just never know that would be the case when talking to him.

"He's for the community, everybody loves him," White said. "You see it, he puts smiles on everybody's faces. He loves the kids. I've never seen Jordan be cocky with anything or call himself the best or brag about anything. Unless we're training, obviously. We talk about being the best. When it's outside of here, you wouldn't know he played for a school or had this type of clout."

While he's motivated and well-known, who really is Jordan Marshall underneath it all?

What is he like in his own words?

"I would say in one word just humble," Marshall said. "That's what's always been pushing me, there's always somebody better than you but we preach here, we preach at Moeller, at Michigan, it's everywhere that we gotta keep working. Talent is going to get beat sometimes by hard work. We truly believe that.

"I work harder than everybody else, I really do think that. I might not be the most talented but I definitely work harder than everybody else."

White agrees with that assessment.

"He's just very humble," he said. "Yes, sir, no ma'am. The kid is just humble. I can't tell you much about him, you just have to meet him. You just gotta meet him and see it for yourself."

While he still has a whole year of high school football before officially enrolling at U-M, there is always another level in his game that he can achieve. For White, he's hoping his guidance and Marshall's work ethic can combine to create something big as Moeller pushes for a state title in 2023.

That all starts with a mindset.

"He's matured a lot," White said. "Just seeing him from high school before he had the big offer, his maturity level has increased a lot. As you can see, he just got out of practice. They had the 'Crusader Showdown' today and he still came here and decided to get that work in. That separates him. All these players who train, they want more. I teach them to do what others aren't doing.

"Do double the work, 220. Second, do more than the other person that's training. Jordan's maturity level just increased so much. His work ethic is outstanding and I couldn't ask for a better player."