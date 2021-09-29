'Hungry For Greatness': Hutchinson's Effort Sets Tone For Michigan Defense
A captain for the second straight year, Michigan football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson says his undefeated, 14th-ranked Wolverines are 'coming for everything.' Hutchinson had the opportunity to leave for the NFL after the 2020 season in which Michigan struggled and he suffered a season-ending injury, but decided to return for one last ride.
While he's projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick for next spring and is one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers in the country, he's living in the moment and setting the tone for the Maize and Blue.
"[First-year defensive coordinator] Coach [Mike] Macdonald came in here, gave us a great scheme, great plays," Hutchinson said on PFF's Tailgate podcast this week. "But great plays don’t matter if guys aren’t invested in it."
And that's where Hutchinson — who has 5.5 sacks in four games (tied for first in the nation) — thrives, defensive line coach Shaun Nua said Wednesday.
"Someone that’s very, very hungry — hungry for greatness, hungry to match his potential," Nua said when asked to describe Hutchinson's season so far. "He’s still not satisfied, and we’re not either. He’s relentless, aggressive, smart — and that’s exactly what you want to have on your football team."
By all accounts, Hutchinson is the most talented player on Michigan's team and is producing at a high level. Nua said the effort he plays with is inspiring to his teammates and helps the defense greatly.
"Usually when you’re the most talented player, you don’t pick out effort plays, but there were a couple plays we watched, and he was chasing the ball-carrier all the way down the sideline and full dove towards his ankles, trying to get him down," Nua said. "It was impressive. Anytime you can have that kind of talent, plus the effort, you’ve got something special there — and that’s what he is.
"Every time you have that, everybody’s got to match that. And they’re doing a great job of just looking up to their captain, their leader. They’ve got to match that, and that develops a great culture of just relentless effort, because talent alone isn’t gonna do it — we all know that. When your captains and your leaders are doing that, you’ve got something special going."
The Wolverines rank fourth nationally in scoring defense, yielding just 11.8 points per contest, and 34th in total defense, allowing 304.8 yards per game.
Hutchinson was productive in 2019, when he generated 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, before having a quieter start to the 2020 campaign prior to his injury. So far in 2021, Hutchinson has taken the next step in his game, but what makes him so impressive, Nua said, is his insatiable desire to achieve even more.
"I think Aidan just wants more production, and he’s getting it," Nua said. "He’s working his butt off, both mentally and physically. He’s doing a great job.
"You put him in a position where he can just dominate. Usually you’re like, ‘Oh, who is the weak link?’ But Aidan is such a great player, so he can dominate from wherever we put him."
