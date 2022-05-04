Hunter Dickinson expands on NIL, transfer portal comments

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson made headlines this week discussing his thoughts on NIL in college basketball and whether or not it's ruining the sport.

After those comments were made, Dickinson appeared in a roundtable interview on Wednesday to expand on his thoughts on NIL and also how the transfer portal is impacting the sport.

Never one to mince words, Dickinson was candid about his thoughts on NIL.

"I think NIL was pretty big for college hoops," Dickinson said. "I think a lot of people complain about how the stars aren't staying enough in college basketball and I feel like, without NIL, you would've seen a lot of the top players who have already announced they're coming back, I think they probably would've stayed in the draft or at least test it.

"You see guys like Armando (Bacot) and Oscar (Tshiebwe), even myself who didn't even try to test because we feel like the situation we have coming back with NIL gives us another chance to be able to develop. We feel like it was the best decision for us. I think NIL has been big because—I think it's been bigger than what people expected."

Dickinson also went in-depth on his thoughts about NIL in the recruiting game and brought up some examples of what is currently out there.

"With the recruiting aspect, I think that's made it a bit harder for people to legitimize," Dickinson said. "The NCAA didn't really want it to be a recruiting pitch but I feel like, nowadays, that's one of the first things that college coaches are saying. I know, for myself, if I was a senior in high school, I want to see what I'm getting. You see it on Twitter, in Miami, before the guy even signed his paperwork they already had his NIL deal out there. Recruits see that. They even had a player on their own team try to hold them for ransom because he saw the idea and he was like, 'Woah, I'm not getting that.' I understand.

"I probably wouldn't hold Juwan for ransom but I would feel some type of way about it. NIL has definitely helped college basketball but I also think it comes with some negatives that people will definitely try to exploit."

As for the transfer portal, Dickinson didn't oppose the process and often understands where a fellow player is coming from once the decision is made to transfer.

While the transfer portal will never be an option for him, he can understand how the process can impact smaller schools moving forward.

"I knew once I got to college, I was staying there," Dickinson said. "My older brother, he played Division 1 college basketball and he went to four different schools in five years. For me, I knew wherever I was going, I was staying. I understand it from a player's perspective. I've got friends who go to one school and the coaches gave them promises that they didn't fulfill. Certain situations happened and they're trying to move on and they're going to try grass greener somewhere else.

"I can understand where Mid Major coaches are coming from. You want your players to succeed and be great, in a certain sense, you don't want them to be too good. After one year, they're like, 'Well, I'm done with this. I wanna go play at a High Major so my numbers will actually—NBA scouts will pay attention to my numbers more.' If you're getting 20 at a Mid Major, it's harder because the NBA scouts just don't compare it as much."

Dickinson also acknowledged the lack of control the transfer portal is in under its current state, likening the player movement to a free agency period in professional sports.

"It does feel like free agency out there," Dickinson said. "I think that is one thing, team chemistry-wise, it's hard to get that chemistry because you know at least five people on your team are going to be brand new. From recruiting high school kids or from the transfer portal. It's so rare for a team to lose nobody in the portal nowadays. Kids want a bigger role. Nowadays, I guess kids are just having a tough time really buying into the role or the development. Nowadays, even with our team, some kids are struggling to stay with the process and develop under coaches. It's like, one year, 'Alright, I'm out. I'm going to try and find someone who is going to give me that bigger role that I'm searching for.'"

