Hunter Dickinson’s Herculean second half leads Wolverines past Nebraska

To say Hunter Dickinson saved the Michigan men’s basketball team from its worst loss in years on Tuesday night would be an understatement.

Against a Nebraska team that entered Crisler Center winless through 10 conference games, Dickinson emerged as the hero down the stretch. But in the first half, he was anything but.

Dickinson picked up a pair of fouls in the game’s first five minutes, gluing him to the bench for the remainder of the opening half. There, he watched as the Wolverines fell down double digits on two separate occasions before facing a seven-point deficit at halftime.

“It was definitely frustrating for me because I want to be out there with my teammates to help them,” Dickinson said. “I feel like I could’ve done a better job of being more of a leader from the bench, when I’m not in there, to try to help my teammates even more. Coach (Juwan Howard) mentioned at halftime that I have to step up and become more of a leader for the team. That’s something I took to heart and tried to execute in the second half.”

So coming out of the locker room, the All-American led by example.

Dickinson scored 12 points in the first six minutes of the second half, vaulting the Wolverines back into the lead. He used his arsenal of low-post moves to inject life into a stagnant Michigan offense while maintaining a brand of aggressiveness that has sent him to the free throw line 16 times in his past two games.

Dickinson’s strong play anchored the Wolverines, who began the second half on an impassioned 16-2 run. He totaled an eye-opening 20 points and eight rebounds in the second half alone, bringing his total up to 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting on the night. He also swatted two shots and dished out a pair of assists — his fifth multi-assist game in his last six performances.

“In the second half, he was challenged,” Howard said. “But he stepped up and became that force, became that best player, became that No. 1 option, became that All-American that is going to lead his team. And he led us. He put us on his back and we followed him.”

Michigan outscored the Cornhuskers by 19 with Dickinson on the floor in the second half. His Herculean effort at both ends of the floor turned the game on its head, which prevented the Wolverines’ season from cratering on the first night of February.

Much of that can be chalked up to Dickinson’s improved aggression as of late. Prior to the Wolverines’ trip to East Lansing, he had shot just 17 free throws in Michigan’s previous 10 games combined. But in the last two games alone, he’s attempted 16 — and made 15. On the season, he’s shooting 75% from the charity stripe.

“At the beginning of the season, I was finessing a lot more shots,” Dickinson said. “A lot of touch shots, a lot of hook shots. I’m trying to draw more contact now. I saw that I wasn’t getting to the line as much as I wanted to, so I feel like that’s definitely an emphasis for me.”

Dickinson’s impact was clear almost every time he touched the ball against Nebraska. But going forward, his biggest takeaway goes beyond his efficient scoring output and rebound tally.

“For me, I’m just trying to use my voice more and realize that what I say matters and can help people out there,” Dickinson said.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!



