The matchup the college basketball has been waiting for is finally here. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who is leading his squad with 15 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest, is set to go up against Iowa senior big man Luka Garza, the nation's leading scorer at 24.7 points per game and the favorite to take home the Wooden Award come year's end.

It's not just a typical clash between two of the Big Ten's top big men. The two have a history, with both having grown up in the same area, just outside the nation's capital. They played for the same AAU program, Team Takeover, an elite organization that consistently produces elite college talent.

Though Dickinson is three years younger, his squad was sometimes called upon to practice with the Garza's team. Naturally, that meant the two bigs battled.

"Hunter would go up against Luka when he was a senior and Hunter was a freshman. He got a lot better from that," Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic assistant coach Ben Dickinson, Hunter's older brother, said.

While Garza was developing himself into an All-American, Dickinson was back home dominating the competition in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and on the Nike EYBL circuit. But when the pandemic hit last year, Garza, who was declared for the NBA Draft at the time, needed someone his size to work with. That's where Dickinson came in.

"I invited Hunter to come work out with us," Frank Garza, Luka's father, said. "For a couple reasons: One, for Luka to shoot over a big, tall target. And also for Hunter to get a little prepared for the Big Ten. Not too much, but just a bit. It’s a trade-off, right?" he added with a laugh.

