Hutchins retires from U-M after 38 seasons, Tholl named replacement
Legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins retired on Wednesday afternoon after 38 seasons at the helm.
The 65-year-old has endless accolades from her time in Ann Arbor.
She took the Wolverines to 29 NCAA Tournaments, leaving with 27 in a row, 22 regular season Big Ten championships, 10 Big Ten Tournament championships, and a national championship in 2005.
As a coach, Hutchins is an 18x Big Ten Coach of the Year, 9x NFCA Regional Coach of the Year, 2x NFCA National Coach of the Year, and a member of the NFCA Hall of Fame.
The Lansing native was the heart and soul of Michigan softball for nearly four decades before deciding to call it a career this week.
Hutchins penned a letter for MGoBlue.com.
"I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude," said Hutchins. "I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue.
"There are countless people to thank, and I want to start with Bob DeCarolis for bringing me to Ann Arbor 40 years ago, and giving me this unbelievable opportunity. I have served nine athletic directors and want to express my gratitude to each of them for their continued commitment toward the growth of women's athletics and softball here at Michigan. I especially want to thank Warde Manuel and Lisa Savoury for their tremendous support for me personally and for our program.
"I am most thankful for the relationships that this sport has given me. I want to express my respect for and admiration to all of my coaching colleagues and rivals, as the competition has made softball one of the greatest sports in college athletics. I thank everyone who has ever served in a support role for Michigan softball, from our athletic trainers and strength coaches to academic counselors, equipment managers, field crew, and the list goes on. They have contributed greatly to our success, and their commitment is so appreciated. I especially want to thank the staffs that served Michigan with me over many years but in particular my longtime assistant coaches Jennifer Brundage and Bonnie Tholl, whose loyalty and commitment is unparalleled. I am forever indebted to and share all success with them.
"To the fans of Alumni Field, YOU are the BEST, and I will love you all forever. Thank you for creating one of the best environments in college softball. And to all the Women of Michigan softball, the alumnae who built this program since 1978, I am so honored to have been a part of your lives and journeys. You don't go to Michigan for four years, you go to Michigan for life. As a coach, my greatest joy and the ultimate reward has not been measured in wins and championships. Success is measured by the many, many people who fill your life.
"For today, goodbye. For tomorrow, good Luck. And forever, Go Blue!"
Click here to read the complete release from the University, including comments from athletic director Warde Manuel.
Manuel quickly appointed longtime assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Bonnie Tholl as the program's new head coach. Tholl, a former Michigan softball standout, spent 29 years as the Wolverines' top assistant, including the last 20 as associate head coach.
She becomes the fourth head coach in Michigan program history, dating back to 1978, and assumes full control of the U-M softball program following Hutchins' retirement.
"The greatest honor of my life has been to wear 'Michigan' across my chest as a student-athlete and as a coach," said Tholl, "and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this beloved program. I am incredibly grateful to Athletic Director Warde Manuel and Assistant Athletic Director Lisa Savoury for the confidence placed in me."
Michigan's softball season begins in February 2023.
