Former Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis joined Jordan Poole as Wolverines drafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Brazdeikis was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick in the NBA Draft, but will go to the New York Knicks via a trade. He became the ninth Wolverine selected in the NBA Draft since 2013, which is the most in the Big Ten.

In his lone season in Ann Arbor, Brazdeikis won Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was second-team All-Big Ten as voted by the coaches, the media and the Associated Press. He led the Wolverines in scoring at 14.8 points per game and was the first freshman since Trey Burke to lead U-M in scoring.

Brazdeikis also averaged 5.4 rebounds per game, which was second on the team. Over the course of the season, he had three double-doubles and shot 39.2 percent from three.

“Good scorer, versatile combo wing,” ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said on the broadcast. “Excellent catch-and-shoot. He really attacks close outs well. He can drive either direction. Really good first step. It will be interesting to see how he does defensively in the NBA. Not the quickest laterally, but a solid, undersized forward that can score.”