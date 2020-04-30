Impact Of Michigan Commit Myles Rowser Opening Up Recruitment
Four-star 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back Myles Rowser is back on the open market.
Or is he?
Rowser didn't inform Michigan of a decommitment. That word was never used in recent conversations.
After a report of Rowser opening up his recruitment surfaced today, however, his commitment status came into question. Rowser used social media to allude to a decommitment but didn't tell Michigan and didn't clarify his status on his own account.
It's obviously a weird situation.
It's hard to blame Rowser since he's just a kid, and so I won't. But a college staff should always be informed of a decommitment before it gets to social media. Just like it should before a commitment. Always.
While there was no formal decommitment, Rowser, for all intents and purposes, is no longer part of the class.
That doesn't mean that Rowser won't end back up at Michigan.
He loved the program early on, is originally from the state of Michigan and is the younger brother of 2020 defensive back signee Andre Seldon. All signs pointed to Michigan before his decision and still may despite this debacle.
Early commitments are always tough to deal with unless a kid is rock solid. For most prospects, there is always going to be an underlying feeling of wanting to see other schools and a bit of FOMO in terms of watching other recruits in the class soak up the limelight of being courted by different schools and their fanbases on social media.
Remember, Michigan State just offered. Georgia Tech just offered. His offer sheet also includes Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State and others. Rowser will be recruited hard and surely enjoy the process.
From on the field standpoint, Rowser is obviously talented. He's a four-star prospect and impressed when I saw him live this fall. But it's Michigan, so obviously, he's not irreplaceable. Still, he's a guy the staff liked enough to accept a commitment from early on and will continue to recruit.
In the grand scheme of things, this decommitment doesn't mean much in the heat of 2021 recruiting. Not when big battles for guys like Rocco Spindler, Donovan Edwards and Thomas Fidone wage on.
Would it be nice to still have Rowser onboard? Sure. But 2022 is still a while away, and Rowser's decision to open things back up doesn't mean he's lost forever.
With Rowser no longer committed (I guess?), Michigan is left with one 2022 commit in Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren.
