Four-star 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back Myles Rowser is back on the open market. Or is he? Rowser didn't inform Michigan of a decommitment before this evening. That word was never used in recent conversations. After a report of Rowser opening up his recruitment surfaced today, however, his commitment status came into question. Rowser used social media to allude to a decommitment but didn't tell Michigan (looks like he has now), didn't clarify his status on his own account and is now refusing to use the word 'decommitment.'

IMG Academy defensive back Myles Rowser committed to Michigan in January. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It's obviously a weird situation. It's hard to blame Rowser since he's just a kid, and so I won't. But a college staff should always be informed of a decommitment before it gets to social media. Just like it should before a commitment. Always. While there was no formal decommitment, Rowser, for all intents and purposes, is no longer part of the class. That doesn't mean that Rowser won't end back up at Michigan. He loved the program early on, is originally from the state of Michigan and is the younger brother of 2020 defensive back signee Andre Seldon. All signs pointed to Michigan before his decision and still may despite this debacle.