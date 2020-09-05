 In-Depth Evaluation Notes On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits Markus Allen, Rod Moore
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 13:24:34 -0500') }} football Edit

In-Depth Evaluation Notes On Michigan Commits Markus Allen, Rod Moore

Ohio prospects Markus Allen and Rod Moore are committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Ohio prospects Markus Allen and Rod Moore are committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Ohio to watch Michigan commits Markus Allen and Rod Moore and gives his in-depth thoughts on the duo.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}